(WAUSAU)-Robert Reuter of Mosinee was presented the “Pen of Honor” at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 membership meeting. The Legion meeting was held on March 16, 2021 at Bunker’s Restaurant in Wausau.

The Pen of Honor

The “Pen Lady” who is from Weston wishes to remain anonymous. She builds the bolt action rifle bullet pens and donates them, in gun cases, to honor our Central Wisconsin Veterans. She has her friend Joe Ramsey of Mosinee present the pens to deserving Veterans. Joe works as a Special Education Aide at the Mosinee Elementary School and provides hunts, outdoor experiences and at times utilizes equipment such as action trackchairs. Joe and his assistant Luke Anderson, a Senior at Wausau West High, presented the pen to Bob.

Bob is a member of the Wausau American Legion Post 10. He served his country and retired from the Army as an E7 in Intelligence and reconnaissance. His military career in the Army and National Guard spanned over 43 years. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. During the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1960 and 1961 he was stationed in Alaska and attended nine weeks of cold weather mountain training at Fort Greely, Fairbanks. He was also stationed at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington for one year in the 32nd Brigade and taught winter operations, mountain climbing and was a ski instructor. He also became a cold weather operations instructor at Fort Ripley, Minnesota. Bob served 13 years in the National Guard Enlisted Association Retiree Council.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Wausau American Legion Post 10

