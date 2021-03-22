WAUSAU – The YMCA’s Daniel J. Rupar Pedal It Forward cycling fundraiser is ready to roll.

The event, which will be held April 11, will be smaller than in past years for health/safety purposes and run concurrently in the spin studios at both the Wausau & Aspirus YMCAs. The event supports the YMCAs 2021 Community Partners Campaign.

Entrants can register for 8 a.m., 10 a.m. or noon classes. Maximum of 10 per class. One hour will be allotted for cleaning studios and bikes in between rides. COVID-19 facility requirements- such as mask wearing- need to be followed.

The cost is $50 per bike; pledges encouraged. Participants who raise $250 will be recognized in the Cycling Studio on a Daniel J. Rupar Pedal it Forward banner.

