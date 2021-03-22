Dear editor,

I don’t like to see the COVID vaccine being administered to more groups while those in the first groups are still waiting for their first shot. Both Aspirus and Marshfield Clinics have thousands on their waiting lists. People over 65 are told their appointment is in Green Bay, and many no longer drive, at least not that far. I don’t see any press coverage of this issue.

Ruth Lotter of Weston

