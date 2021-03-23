(WAUSAU)- The “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group will be thanking, honoring and presenting the Vietnam Veterans Lapel Pins to veterans on Monday, March, 29, 2021. This event will be held outside at the Marathon County Veterans Service Office from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The office is located at 212 River Drive, in Wausau.

In 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designating March 29 of each year as national Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The commemoration recognizes all men and women who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. Regardless of location they are eligible to receive one lapel pin if they have not received one at a prior ceremony.

This pinning event is open to all qualified veterans. You do not need to be a member of the Cup of Coffee group to receive the pin. If you qualify for the pin, and have not already received it, please contact Mike Heilmann to get on the list to be presented on March 29th. Some veterans do not have email so please let your veteran friends know about this event.

If you are unable to attend this pinning event, we will have another at Denny’s as soon as we can safely meet there in a large group.

Contact: Mike Heilmann

Mikeheil123@gmail.com

715-846-0166

Like this: Like Loading...