WAUSAU – The Wausau School District will be the first school district in Wisconsin to implement a soft skills program called Leader in Me, the district announced this week.

Leader in Me is used by schools and school districts all around the world with the goal of inspiring greatness in every student. Through the program, students, starting at age 5, will learn “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” to manage their emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy, maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions.

The district says there is a strong need for the program.

Leaders in the business community say students everywhere often lack soft skills as they enter the workforce, skills like interacting with people and managing work, the district said in a news release.

“Area business leaders and community members are excited that students are going to learn how to set goals and monitor their progress starting at a young age,” Director of Pupil Services Angie Lloyd said in the release. “This skill is difficult for most adults, so teaching it early on will engrain the habit for lifelong success.”

Learn more at leaderinme.org/what-is-leader-in-me/.

