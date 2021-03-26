By Shereen Siewert

A bicyclist attempting to cross a Portage County highway died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of CTH HH and CTH E in the town of Carson.

A preliminary investigation suggests the bicyclist, a 60-year-old town of Linwood man, was crossing CTH HH and failed to yield for an eastbound vehicle when he was struck, officials said. The man died at the scene.

The driver, a 67-year-old Stevens Point man, was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The name of the driver has not been released.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Portage County Ambulance, Rudolph Fire/Rescue, Rudolph Emergency Medical Responders, Portage County Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Team, Portage County Highway Department, Portage County Medical Examiner, and Spirit Medical Transport.

