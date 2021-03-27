The Wisconsin Master Gardener Program will celebrate master gardener Volunteer Week April 5-9 and asks others to thank your local master gardener volunteers on April 7.

Master gardener volunteers are an important part of University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Marathon County. They make a positive difference in Marathon County lives and communities by maintaining Monk Botanical Gardens, the Rib Mountain pollinator garden, and introducing container gardening to children and adults with Pop Up Produce (PUP) Gardens.

Through hours of community service by answering diagnostic questions, educating the public on horticultural topics, growing and donating food to local pantries, beautifying community spaces, conducting workshops, and more, these volunteers work tirelessly to make Wisconsin an incredible place to live.

The extension asks you to join them by making a phone call, writing a note or just saying “Thank you” to a master gardener volunteer. You can find the extension on Facebook and Instagram or call the Extension Marathon County office at 715-264-1241. If inclined, send a thank you card to 212 River Drive, Suite 3, Wausau, WI 54403.

Find out more information about the Master Gardener Program at: mastergardener.extension.wisc.edu.

