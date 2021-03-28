By Shereen Siewert

Multiple crashes have been reported in the Wausau area early Sunday, with ice-covered roads throughout central Wisconsin.

Hwy. 29 from Abbotsford to just west of Green Bay are in poor traveling condition as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Hwy. 51 from Wausau to Merrill and a stretch of I-39 from Stevens Point to Wausau are ice-covered and slippery. No weather advisories are currently in effect.

Witnesses report several crashes on Hwy. 29 and along I-39 Sunday morning. There’s no word yet on any major injuries.

Roads should clear by midday on Sunday with sunny skies in the forecast and a high of 43 degrees. Expect sunshine and a high of 65 on Monday.

