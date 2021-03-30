Wausau Pilot & Review

An Evansville, Ind. pet food company is recalling dozens of brands of dog and cat foods because they could be contaminated with Salmonella, according to a Food and Drug Administration release.

Midwestern Pet Foods is voluntarily recalling specific expiration dates of brands that include CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian brands. The foods were produced in Illinois.

See a full list of products, below.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products. There is also risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers.

Lot code information may be found on the back of the bags with the following format:

“EXP AUG/02/22/ M 1/L#

This recall covers only certain products manufactured at Midwestern Pet Foods Monmouth, Illinois facility. The unique Monmouth Facility identifier is located in the date code as an “M”.

The recall was as the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Retailers are encouraged to contact consumers that have purchased the recalled products if the means to do so exists.

Do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163, ext 455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.

All other Midwestern Pet Foods products are unaffected by this recall.

Product Description Expiration Date/Lot No. Bag Size Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage May/04/22M2 L1 25# Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage May/05/22M3 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage Aug/04/22M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage Sep/19/22M3 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch May/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch May/04/22M3 L1 25# Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Aug/04/22M3 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Sep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Aug/08/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Aug/09/22M3 L1,L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast Sep/15/22M1,M2 L1, L2 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Large Breed May/03/22M2 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Large Breed May/04/22M3 L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Large Breed Aug/12/22M3 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Large Breed Sep/15/22M2 L1 25# Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast Apr/26/22M3 L2 28# Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast May/09/22M1,M3 L1, L2 14#, 28# Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast Sep/18/22M1,M2 L1, L2 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Ocean Fusion Aug/03/22M3,M1 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Ocean Fusion Sep/18/22M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Feline Apr/29/22M1 L1, L2, L3 5#, 14# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Feline Sep/17/22M3,M1 L1, L2 5#, 14# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural Apr/28/22M2 L3, L2 4#, 12.5# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural Apr/29/22M3,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural Sep/17/22M1 L1, L2 25# Earthborn Holistic Small Breed May/09/22M1,M2 L2, L3 4#, 12.5# Earthborn Holistic Small Breed May/11/22M1 L2 12.5# Earthborn Holistic Weight Control Aug/03/22M2 L1, L2 4#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Weight Control Aug/04/22M3 L1 4#, 25# Earthborn Holistic Western Feast May/03/22M1 L1, L2 28# Earthborn Holistic Western Feast Sep/15/22M2 L2 28# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch May/04/22M1 L3 5# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch May/05/22M1 L1 14# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch May/09/22M1,M4 L1, L2 14# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch Aug/08/22M1,M2 L2, L3 5#, 14# Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch Aug/09/22M3 L1, L2 5#, 14# Meridian Daybreak May/04/22M1 L3 5# Meridian Daybreak Aug/10/22M1 L2 14# Meridian Riverbend Aug/12/22M1 L1 14# Meridian Twilight May/02/22M1 L3, L1 5#, 14# Pro Pac Adult Chunk May/03/22M1,M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk May/11/22M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk Sep/15/22M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Mature Adult Apr/28/22M3 L1 28# Pro Pac Performance Puppy Apr/28/22M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Performance Puppy Aug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Performance Puppy Aug/08/22M3 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Performance Puppy Sep/16/22M1 L1, L2 40# Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select May/11/22M3 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select Aug/05/22M1 L1, L2, L3 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select Aug/12/22M1 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Chicken & Rice Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2, L3 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland Choice May/04/22M1,M2 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland Choice Aug/10/22M1,M2 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & Rice Aug/02/22M3 L1, L2 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & Rice Aug/12/22M1 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Adult Sep/17/22M2 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Adult Sep/18/22M3 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Puppy Apr/28/22M3,M1 L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Meadow Prime May/02/22M2 L1 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Overland Red May/04/22M2 L1 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Overland Red Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy May/11/22M1,M2 L2, L3 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy Aug/10/22M2 L1, L2 5#, 28# Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy Aug/11/22M1 L3 5# Pro Pac Ultimates Savannah Pride Aug/11/22M3 L1, L2, L3 5#, 14# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus Apr/28/22M1,M2 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus May/12/22M3,M1 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus Aug/02/22M3,M1 L1, L2 50# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus Sep/15/22M2 L1 50# Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus Sep/16/22M3 L1, L2 50# Sportmix Bite Size Apr/26/22M3 L1,L2 40# Sportmix Bite Size May/12/22M3 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Bite Size Aug/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Bite Size Sep/15/22M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Canine X Chicken May/04/22M3,M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Canine X Chicken Aug/11/22M1,M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Gourmet Cat May/02/22M3,M1 L1, L2 15#, 31# Sportmix Gourmet Cat Aug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L2 15#, 31# Sportmix Hi Protein 27/12 Sep/17/22M1,M2 L1, L2 50# Sportmix High Energy 26/18 May/05/22M3,M1 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix High Energy 26/18 Aug/05/22M1 L1, L2 50# Sportmix High Energy 26/18 Sep/16/22M2 L2 50# Sportmix High Energy 26/18 Sep/17/22M3 L1, L2 50# Sportmix Maintenance 21/12 Apr/29/22M3 L2 44#, 50# Sportmix Maintenance 21/12 Aug/01/22M2 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix Original Cat Aug/04/22M2 L1 15#, 31# Sportmix Stamina 24/18 Aug/02/22M3 L1, L2 44#, 50# Sportmix Wholeomes Large Breed May/11/22M3,M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesome Performance Puppy Aug/11/22M1 L1 16.5# Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice May/04/22M1,M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice May/05/22M3 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice Aug/04/22M2 L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Cat Apr/26/22M3,M1 L1, L2 15#, 16.5# Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & Rice Aug/11/22M3,M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & Rice Sep/16/22M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice May/11/22M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice May/12/22M3 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice Aug/03/22M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice Aug/11/22M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & Chickpeas May/05/22M3 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & Chickpeas Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Chicken Meal & Potato May/04/22M2 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato May/11/22M3 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato Aug/05/22M1 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato Aug/12/22M1 L2 35# Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice May/11/22M1,M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice Aug/02/22M1 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice Sep/16/22M2 L1,L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed Aug/11/22M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed Aug/12/22M3 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed Sep/17/22M2 L1, L2 40# Sportmix Wholesomes Performance Puppy Aug/10/22M2 L1, L2 16.5# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Lamb Apr/29/22M1 L2 30# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Lamb May/02/22M3,M1 L1 30# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon Aug/09/22M3,M1 L1, L2 30# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon Sep/16/22M1,M2 L1, L2 30# Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon Apr/26/22M1,M2 L1, L2 30# Sportstrail Aug/03/22M1 L1 50# Sportstrail Sep/15/22M3,M1 L1, L2 50# Unrefined Lamb Apr/26/22M2 L3, L2 4#, 25# Unrefined Lamb Apr/27/22M3 L3, L2, L1 4#, 25# Unrefined Lamb Aug/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit May/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit Apr/27/22M1,M2 L3, L2, L1 4#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit Aug/09/22M2 L1,L2 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit Aug/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Rabbit Apr/28/22M3 L1 25# Unrefined Salmon Apr/27/22M3,M1 L3, L2, L1 4#, 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Salmon May/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2 12.5#, 25# Unrefined Salmon May/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & Pumpkin Aug/02/22M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & Pumpkin Sep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Alasla Pollock Meal & Pumpkin Aug/03/22M3 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Duck Meal & Pumpkin Aug/01/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin May/02/22M1,M2 L3 4# Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin May/03/22M3 L1, L2 4#,12.5#, 25# Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin Aug/02/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3 4#, 12.5#, 25# Wholesomes Chicken &Rice May/02/22M1,M3 L1, L2 40# Wholesomes Fish & Rice Apr/26/22M1 L1, L2 40#

