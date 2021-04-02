MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran guard Jeff Teague signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday after the Orlando Magic waived him last week. The move reunites Teague with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, the two having worked together while with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 32-year-old Teague played 34 games for Boston this season but was traded to Orlando last week as part of the deal that brought guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics. The Magic, who also acquired two second-round draft picks in the deal, waived Teague shortly after the trade.

The Bucks had been seeking a backup point guard after sending D.J. Augustin to the Houston Rockets as part of the March 19 trade that brought them P.J. Tucker.

Teague was selected to the All-Star Game in 2015 while playing for Budenholzer, who coached the Hawks from 2013-18.

Teague, 6-foot-3, averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 18.1 minutes for Boston this season, and two of his more productive games came against Milwaukee.

He scored 19 points in Boston’s 122-121 season-opening victory over the Bucks. Teague had 15 points in 17 minutes on March 24 when the Celtics lost 121-119 at Milwaukee.

Teague is in his 12th NBA season. He has averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 805 career games with Atlanta (2009-16, 2020), Indiana (2016-17), Minnesota (2017-20 and Boston (2020-21).

