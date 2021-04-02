WAUSAU– Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, has donated $1 million to the newly formed Community Partners Campus in Wausau, Connexus announced this week.

Community Partners Campus, or CPC, a nonprofit center, focuses on offering functional, collaborative, shared spaces that house organizations with a mission-driven purpose and focus on food, clothing, shelter, medical care, mental health and social wellbeing.

CPC allows partner organizations to focus their efforts on those in need, without the distractions of owning or renting a facility at market rates. CPC also benefits the community at large by reducing tax dollars spent within the medical, legal, law enforcement and educational systems by providing these services under one roof.

CPC’s first partners to occupy the new space include The Neighbors’ Place, Catholic Charities Warming Center, Blessings in a Backpack, North Central Community Action Program, Free Health Clinic, North Central Health Care’s Crisis Assessment Response Team, Wausau Police Department’s Victim Resource Center and Wausau Area Mobile Meals.

“More than 15,000 members of our community are projected to benefit from the services provided within Community Partners Campus each year, making it a vital support system for the Wausau area,” said Boyd Gustke, Connexus Credit Union president and CEO, in a news release. “Connexus Cares proudly donates to many of CPC’s partners individually, so extending our contributions to a facility that will enable them to continue doing their valued work was a strategic and intentional decision that aligns with Connexus Cares’ mission of ‘Giving

with a Purpose.'”

