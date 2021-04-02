WAUSAU – Work on the Highway 52 (Scott Street) bridge between First Street and South First Avenue in Wausau will begin April 5, the city recently announced.

Improvements include a thin concrete overlay and installation of new bridge expansion joints. Crews have been in the area since March 31 to prepare the work zone.

Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts, and single and multiple lane closures. Pedestrian access will be maintained along Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway, including a temporary crosswalk at Washington Street.

Construction is expected to be complete in June.

Upon completion of the Highway 52 project, crews will move to the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad bridge on Business Highway 51 (Grand Avenue) between Floral Avenue and Single Avenue.

Information for both projects is available here: projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/.



