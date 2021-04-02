Dear editor,

I salute Derek Heikkinen for starting the GoFundMe page to repair vandalism to the Hmong American Center van, and I salute the Hmong American Center for choosing to meet with the perpetrators of the vandalism for discussion and education. This instance of restorative justice will be far more productive in building positive community life.

Thank you, Mr. Heikkinen, and thank you, Mr. Xiong and Hmong American Center leadership!

Bill Schmelzer of town of Texas

