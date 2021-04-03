By Shereen Siewert

A 35-year-old Merrill woman is dead and a 20-year-old Colby man was airlifted in a crash Friday in the Lincoln County town of Corning, police said.

The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. on Hwy. 64 at Farmingdale Road.

Preliminary reports show the Colby man was driving a pickup eastbound on Hwy. 64 when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene.

The pickup driver was airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. His current condition has not been released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation. The victim’s name will be released later Saturday.

