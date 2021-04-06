By Shereen Siewert

(UPDATED: 8:55 a.m.) A 50-year-old Mosinee Middle School art teacher is behind bars Tuesday amid accusations of sexually assaulting a student.

Christy Mathis is being held without bond pending an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Marathon County Circuit Court. Preliminary charges listed on a jail intake list are sexual assault of a student by school staff and first-degree sexual assault of a child. She remains on the Mosinee School District staff as of Tuesday.

Mosinee School Superintendent David Muñoz issued a prepared statement Tuesday confirming that a middle school teacher was accused of inappropriate contact with a student.

The teacher was removed prior to spring break from the school and put on an administrative leave of absence while the initial investigation process was conducted by administration. Police were immediately notified and conducted their own investigation, Muñoz said, resulting in the arrest and official charges.

Spring break in Mosinee ran from March 29 through April 2, according to the school calendar. Mathis was arrested on Monday, April 5, according to Marathon County Jail records.

Muñoz, who did not name Mathis specifically in his statement, said “the teacher in question will remain on administrative leave without access to school district property until such a time that this situation is resolved.

Muñoz said he will not release an additional statement on Tuesday in an effort to protect the “confidentiality of students and staff,” but will update parents, staff and the community when new information becomes available.

The age of the alleged victim has not yet been specified.

Mathis is due in court at 2 p.m. Tuesday and charges are expected to be filed this afternoon. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are received.

