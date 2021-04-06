MOSINEE – Residential real estate developer S.C. Swiderski announced this week the promotion of Jacqui McElroy to director of business development.

McElroy will be responsible for identifying and implementing strategies to support company growth and expansion.

McElroy joined the company in 2016 as marketing manager and had progressively increased her responsibilities to include real estate and development. She was promoted to business development manager in 2019.

“Jacqui has been a key part of our success with her endless drive for process improvements and vision for the future of the company,” said Nathanael Popp, COO of S.C. Swiderski. “I look forward to reaching new levels of success with her increased involvement in company planning,” he said.

McElroy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from St. Cloud State University. Prior to her tenure at S.C. Swiderski, she was a real estate agent in the Twin Cities for 15 years. She was recognized nationally as Realtor Magazine’s Top 30 under 30 and was inducted to the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. She served on the board of directors for several nonprofit organizations in the Twin Cities before relocating to central Wisconsin. She was a licensed Realtor in Minnesota for 16 years and licensed in Wisconsin since 2020.

