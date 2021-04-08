WAUSAU – The Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission will facilitate a community presentation on the resolution to declare Marathon County “A Community for All” at 5 p.m. April 22 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St. in Wausau.

The commission will seek direct input from the community by using a town hall format. Anyone who is interested in sharing his or her thoughts on the resolution is encouraged to do so. Those offering public comment are asked to limit their speaking time to two minutes in the interest of time management.

The town hall session will be held outdoors, although inclement weather may necessitate moving the event inside.

