Two fatal crashes, grass fires, possession of methamphetamine, resisting/obstructing an officer, drunken driving, a car fire and break-ins in Lincoln County Sheriff’s log for April 5.

The Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a grass fire on Piehl Road in the town of Bradley. The fire was started after fireworks landed in a brushy area. The Tomahawk Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

A 35-year-old Antigo woman was arrested on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia to manufacture, possession of methamphetamine and resisting/obstructing an officer on Sunday morning after deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Highway X in the town of Pine River.

A 32-year-old Minocqua man was stopped and cited for speeding. The man was travelling 92 mph on Highway 51 near Highway D in the township of Bradley.

A 54-year-old Merrill man received minor injuries following a motorcycle crash on Tannery Drive in the town of Scott Saturday afternoon.

The Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a grass fire on Highway J in the town of Russell Saturday afternoon. The fire was believed to have been started from sparks coming from a burn barrel. The Russell Fire Department and Wisconsin DNR responded to the scene.

A 46-year-old Tomahawk woman was injured following an ATV crash in the town of King Friday night. The driver of the ATV, a 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for a first offense operating an ATV while intoxicated causing injury, first offense operating an ATV with a prohibited alcohol causing injury, and careless operation of an ATV.

A 68-year-old Weston woman Cynthia Diesen was pronounced dead following an ATV crash in the township of Merrill Friday afternoon.

A 35-year-old Merrill woman Stephanie Yonke was pronounced dead following a traffic crash on Highway 64 near Farmingdale Road in the town of Corning Friday afternoon. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a car fire on Thursday afternoon in the town of Bradley. No structures or other property was damaged. The Tomahawk Fire Department responded to the scene.

Multiple storage units were broken into at Anton’s Storage in the town of Bradley. A passerby noticed multiple locks had been cut off the units and called the Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information about these break-ins, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726, or use the Crime Stoppers P3 App.

A 60-year-old Merrill man was stopped and cited for a first offense driving while intoxicated Wednesday evening. The stop occurred on Highway 64 near Mill Street. The driver was also cited for operating left of center.

The Lincoln County 911 center received a report of a large fire in a wooded area on Colton Drive in the town of Bradley Friday afternoon. The Tomahawk Fire Department and DNR responded to the scene. The DNR will investigate the cause of the fire.

Four people reported striking deer last week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

