Choua Xiong, 31, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater

WANTED: Broc T. Suthers, 22, of Mosinee. Warrant issued April 7, 2021: Burglary, criminal trespass to dwelling

Autumn A. Albrent, 27, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater, disorderly conduct

Christine M. Cagle, 35, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Forgery-uttering

Clint P. Bostwick, 40, of Kewaunee. April 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer

David J. Nieuwenhuis, 40, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Burglary, theft, forgery, theft of mail, bail jumping



Dustin J. Peterson, 22, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED: James R. Osell, 50, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued April 7, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine

James J. Kipp, 67, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Erin B. Schoelzel, 37, of Colby. April 5, 2021: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Engels X. Monge-Quintana, 27, of Weston. April 2, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked (4th+), bail jumping

Justin Jensen, 28, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: False imprisonment – domestic abuse, battery, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping



Lao Vang, 35, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm

Lao Xiong, 25, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver – second or subsequent offense

Mario Amezcua-Cardenas, 27, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm

Orion D. Gutowski, 22, of Merrill. April 7, 2021: Ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install, operating while revoked (4th+), bail jumping

Nhia Yang, 37, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: Criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Miranda L. Mixner, 20, of Marathon. April 7, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michelle J. Loiselle, 32, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping – repeater

Ray A. Geier, 42, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine

Sarah J. Birr, 37, of Edgar. April 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine

Todd A. Sirny, 53, of Mosinee. April 2, 2021: Sixth-offense OWI.

Travis S. Oknewski, 41, of Schofield. April 7, 2021: Forgery-uttering, identity theft-obtain money or credit, issue of worthless checks greater than $2,500 – repeater

