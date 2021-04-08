Clint P. Bostwick, 40, of Kewaunee. April 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer

  • Choua Xiong, 31, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater
  • WANTED: Broc T. Suthers, 22, of Mosinee. Warrant issued April 7, 2021: Burglary, criminal trespass to dwelling
  • Autumn A. Albrent, 27, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater, disorderly conduct
  • Christine M. Cagle, 35, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Forgery-uttering
  • Clint P. Bostwick, 40, of Kewaunee. April 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • David J. Nieuwenhuis, 40, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Burglary, theft, forgery, theft of mail, bail jumping
  • Dustin J. Peterson, 22, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: James R. Osell, 50, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued April 7, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine
  • James J. Kipp, 67, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Erin B. Schoelzel, 37, of Colby. April 5, 2021: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Engels X. Monge-Quintana, 27, of Weston. April 2, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked (4th+), bail jumping
  • Justin Jensen, 28, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: False imprisonment – domestic abuse, battery, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Lao Vang, 35, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm
  • Lao Xiong, 25, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver – second or subsequent offense
  • Mario Amezcua-Cardenas, 27, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery-intend bodily harm
  • Orion D. Gutowski, 22, of Merrill. April 7, 2021: Ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install, operating while revoked (4th+), bail jumping
  • Nhia Yang, 37, of Wausau. April 5, 2021: Criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Miranda L. Mixner, 20, of Marathon. April 7, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Michelle J. Loiselle, 32, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping – repeater
  • Ray A. Geier, 42, of Wausau. April 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Sarah J. Birr, 37, of Edgar. April 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Todd A. Sirny, 53, of Mosinee. April 2, 2021: Sixth-offense OWI.
  • Travis S. Oknewski, 41, of Schofield. April 7, 2021: Forgery-uttering, identity theft-obtain money or credit, issue of worthless checks greater than $2,500 – repeater