Ascension Wisconsin is now vaccinating any eligible person, regardless of health system affiliation, Ascension announced this week.

The website to self-schedule is open to the public for those age 18 and older. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds can schedule directly through an Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin provider. To schedule an appointment, visit http://ascn.io/6188HaTLi.

Appointments are scheduled in advance. No walk-in vaccinations are available at this time. Check the scheduling link often as new appointment times are added weekly. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines through Ascension Wisconsin, visit https://healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19/Covid-Vaccine.

