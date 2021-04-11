Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Help Distribute Food in a Safe Way. The Neighbors’ Place is seeking volunteers to register food pantry guests and prepare grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Shifts are approximately M, T and Th from 10 am – 2 pm and W from 1 pm – 5 pm. Some inside and outside work depending on the job. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966, extension 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

E-Cycling Volunteer. Good News Project is seeking assistance with its environmental electronics-recycling program. Volunteers are needed every Friday at 1106 N. Fifth in Wausau. 9 am- 12:30 pm or 12:30 pm – 4 pm; if you have a passion for the environment and can lift items. Contact 715-843-5985 or Susie@goodnewswi.com.

Give the GIFT of a LIFT! Faith in Action Marathon County volunteers give rides to seniors. Medical appointment or grocery store transportation is a great help to many. Volunteer as often or as little as you like. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Umbrellas for Kids Keep the Boys and Girls Club Members dry during the rainy season! They provide a supervised safe walk to the club from Franklin and would appreciate new umbrellas for our seven club members to use on rainy days. Umbrellas must be new and small enough to carry in a backpack. To donate an umbrella, please contact Mao at 715-845-2582, extension 203.

Undergarments Needed: Briefs, Boxers and T-shirts. Bare Necessities is a project of the Workplace Volunteer Council. Women’s, men’s, girls’ and boys’ items needed, with boys size 2T, 3T and 4T especially needed right now. Contact Janet at 715-359-2073.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

