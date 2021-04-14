STEVENS POINT –The Cops and Bobbers program that offers kids ages 3 to 15 and their parents a free day of fishing with local law enforcement officers is back.

This year’s event will be held on June 5 at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point. The catch-and-release style program will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by prizes and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. No fishing license is required. Bait and some equipment will be available.

The program allows local children to have a positive experience with law enforcement officers and to learn a recreational pastime they can enjoy for the rest of their lives.

Register with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office by May 20 at 715-346-1425 or email koepselle@co.portage.wi.us. Leave the child’s name, contact information, number of attendees, if equipment is needed and shirt sizes for children (indicate adult or youth sizes, S-M-L-XL-XXL).

Indoor and outdoor seating will be available so everyone can social distance appropriately and follow the current health department guidelines.

The Stevens Point Elks Lodge has awarded a $2,000 grant to assist with the expenses of this program, along with the assistance from its lodge members, who will work side by side with the officers from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Stevens Point Police Department, Plover Police Department, UWSP Police and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

