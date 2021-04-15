By Shereen Siewert

Crews from three area fire departments responded Thursday to a fire in the main building of Trapp River Golf Course north of Wausau.

The blaze, reported at about 7:45 p.m., appears to have started in the women’s restroom in the main building. Smoke and flames were reported at Trapp, located on County WW.

Crews from Texas, Maine and the town of Wausau responded. Wisconsin Public Service was also paged to the scene.

Occupants inside the main building at Trapp have evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are received.

