Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail will transport you to a tropical island, with its delicious blend of coconut and fruit. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Piña Colada Rum Punch
- 2 oz. rum
- 3 shots coconut cream
- 2 oz. pineapple juice
- splash of seltzer
- cherries, for garnish
To create this drink, measure all ingredients into a chilled poco grande glass filled with ice. Garnish with cherries and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.