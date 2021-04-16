Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail will transport you to a tropical island, with its delicious blend of coconut and fruit. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Piña Colada Rum Punch

2 oz. rum

3 shots coconut cream

2 oz. pineapple juice

splash of seltzer

cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, measure all ingredients into a chilled poco grande glass filled with ice. Garnish with cherries and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

