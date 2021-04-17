WAUSAU- United Way of Marathon County and the Marathon County Early Coalition will host a four-part series, “Helping Transition Children, Youth and Their Families to the Next Normal,” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday in May.

You can register for one session or all four in this free virtual offering.

Eric Hartwig

The first presentation is May 4 with Eric Hartwig from Mindfield. He is the creator of online b.e.s.t. (Behavioral Emotional Social Traits), a universal screening for behavioral, emotional and social needs.

Social and emotional learning is “lived learning” guided by deliberate practice with effective caregiving. Families and school staff can have a dramatic and powerful influence on a child’s behavioral, emotional and social development, particularly when the timing, content and level of support matches a child’s needs.

Registration is required to receive a link via email the day before. Register here:

unitedwaymc.org/EYCSeries.

Future sessions

May 11 – Dr. Lori Shepherd, pediatrician, Marshfield Clinic, and Dr. Carolyn Nash, pediatrician, Child Advocacy Center Building Resiliency in Young Children Through the Pandemic & Beyond: This talk will focus on ideas that will help your child develop resiliency, a strength that can help them thrive during times of stress, such as the current pandemic. A booklet with exercises and information is available as part of this presentation.

May 18 – Nicole Tank, prevention supervisor, Children’s Wisconsin, and Morgan Wolosek, family and youth services supervisor, Children’s Wisconsin Finding Balance – Helping Your Child Cope with Change: Helping children learn to cope with change is a strength we can build within our child that will be an asset throughout their lifetime. Join us as we look at some of the signs children are struggling with change, how to find balance for ourselves and our children and ways to develop the skills to overcome challenges.

May 25 – Dr. Dakota Kaiser, Ph.D. psychologist, Bridge Community Health Clinic, Erica Huffman, MS, LPC, youth behavioral health director, North Central Health Care, Addressing the Mental Health Needs of Children and Families: The mental health needs of children and families, already on the rise, have been intensified in many ways by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will discuss the status of youth mental health in our community, what concerned parents and other caring adults should look for, and identify available resources and information.

