By Shereen Siewert

At least one person is dead and several people are injured after three chain reaction crashes Wednesday on I-41 between Slinger and Lomira.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, I-41 south was closed at Hwy. 28 as a result of one of the crashes. Traffic is being detoured away from the crash scene.

Another crash on I-41 happened in the southbound lanes just beyond County Hwy. D. A third crash on I-41 happened in the northbound lanes, about 3.5 miles beyond Hwy. 145.

At least two medical helicopters were called along with rescue crews from multiple fire departments. Police have not yet said how many vehicles were involved or the severity of the injuries involved.

Snow is creating hazardous travel in the area, according to the Department of Transportation.

