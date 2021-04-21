Hola!

My name is Chica and I’m ready for adventure, exercise and a lot of stimulation. I just want to say up front that I’m not interested in a short-term home. I’ve had my fair share of homes in a short amount of time and that type of lifestyle just isn’t going to work for a gal like me.

As you might imagine, I have some separation anxiety issues as a result of all of the changes in my life, but I’m willing to work on it if you are. If you’re up for the challenge, I’d love to be your girl!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...