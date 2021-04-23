This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is as heavenly as its name, and presents the perfect way to wind down after a long week. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Absolute Heaven

1 1/2 Mandarin vodka

pineapple juice

splash of cranberry

orange for garnish

To create this drink, measure the vodka and pour into a cocktail glass filled with ice. Add pineapple juice until just below the top of the glass, then add a splash of cranberry juice. Garnish with an orange slice and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...