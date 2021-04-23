This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is as heavenly as its name, and presents the perfect way to wind down after a long week. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Absolute Heaven
- 1 1/2 Mandarin vodka
- pineapple juice
- splash of cranberry
- orange for garnish
To create this drink, measure the vodka and pour into a cocktail glass filled with ice. Add pineapple juice until just below the top of the glass, then add a splash of cranberry juice. Garnish with an orange slice and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.