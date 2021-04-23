By Shereen Siewert

At least one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a Weston apartment complex overnight, according to initial scanner traffic.

Rescue crews were called at about 3:31 a.m. to a medical emergency at 5604 Ferge St., Weston, near Neupert Avenue. The victim is male, but there’s no word on whether he is an adult or a juvenile.

Police sources will so far only confirm a “critical incident” at the scene. Everest Metro officers and investigators with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene.

The victim’s condition has not been released and police have not said what led to the shooting.

A significant police presence remains as of 5:45 a.m. at the apartment complex.

No official details have been released but police say the public is not in danger.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

