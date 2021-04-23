James “Jim” Rutherford

James “Jim” Rutherford died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, of natural causes. He was born and raised in Heron Lake, Minn., where he grew up hunting, fishing, doing farm work and selling popcorn at games to put food on the table during the Depression.

At age 19, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force only to be transferred to the U.S. Army where there was a greater need. He trained as an army ranger and parachuted into Normandy on D-day. He fought in Europe until he was wounded near Munich.

After the war, Jim took advantage of the GI bill to attend junior college and to finally learn how to fly. He took up aerobatic flying and earned extra money crop dusting until a crash ended his pilot career.

For most of his adult life, Jim worked in the tire industry. However, at age 70, he decided to fulfill another lifelong dream and opened a supper club in Schofield, Wis.

The Avenue Supper Club was known for its excellent food and beverages, especially the Old Fashioneds and dessert drinks. He operated that supper club until age 95 when it closed.

Jim enjoyed lake living, waterskiing and boating. He excelled at both golf and snow skiing. He served on the Cascade Mountain ski patrol for many years and taught skiing at Rib Mountain. Whatever he was doing, he enjoyed getting to know and talking with everyone around him.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Janice Kellogg and grandchildren, Laurie (Steve) Johnson, Valerie (Brian) Hammer and Thomas Kellogg. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Darlene Loose and grandchildren, Jodi (Rod) Anderson, Jay (Nikki) Loose; and many adorable great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ilene Rutherford; his second wife of nine years, Fran Rutherford; and his brother, Eugene Rutherford.

A special thank you for the compassionate care he received at Skaalen and from Agrace HospiceCare. At his request there will be no formal service.

In memory of Jim please take your dog for a walk and give him/her just one more treat while supporting your local animal rescue groups. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

John W. Block

John W. Block, 46, Wausau, passed away unexpectedly Sunday April 18, 2021 at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee.

He was born May 8, 1974, in Wausau, son of the late Merlyn and Gladys (Wilde) Block. He graduated from Wausau West class of 1992.

John had been employed for several years as a server at the Wausau Club, Greenwood Hills, and WOW Restaurants. He was also employed for several years at Linetec.

Among his many pastimes he was especially fond of horses, and spent many hours grooming and caring for them. John enjoyed trail rides with his friends and attending horse shows.

Survivors include his brother, Paul (Sara) Block, Wausau and their children, Ashley and Mitchell; a half-sister, Julie (Pete) Krueger, LaValle and her daughter, Candace (Bob) Corey and their children, Zander and Zayven; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of John’s Life will take place beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday April 26, 2021 at WOW Restaurant, 1300 N. River Drive., Wausau. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are requested for those in attendance.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Carol J. Warosh

Carol J. Warosh, 91, Wausau, passed away Tuesday April 20, 2021 at Stone Crest Residence, Wausau, with her cherubic angels of sons as well as her friend, Stanley the kitty by her side.

She was born August 1, 1929 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Theodore and Rose “Eleanor” (Lesniak) Pepke. On June 19, 1954, she married Robert Warosh at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death October 23, 2013.

Through the years, Carol had been employed at Bob Johnson’s Chevytown, Engineered Curtainwall and Marathon Electric, where she was a member of their Quarter Century Club. C

arol and Bob were founding members of the Rib Mountain Bowmen and they were also members of the Trailmates Snowmobile Club where Carol was treasurer.

The Warosh’s were Charter Members and founders of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Their parish involvements included volunteering for the Funeral Dinner Committee, Fun Days, Holly Hall, The Trash and Treasure Sale and Fall Festival and the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Carol was also a member of the church quilting club. They were also active members of the Knights of Columbus, 1069 George J Schreier Council.

In their spare time they relaxed up north at their cabin or out in the woods enjoying God’s creation. Her homemade “Camp Cake” was a staple there. They were also active members of the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association (WWOA), and relished attending local chapter events and the annual meetings.

Mom enjoyed watching the birds at the feeder and shooing Scrappy the squirrel away when she felt he had eaten too much.

Survivors include her sons, Thomas (Deborah) Warosh, Sheboygan, Richard Warosh, Wausau; grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Bach, and their son, Zeke; Matthew (Katelyn) Warosh and their sons, Owen and Thomas; a step granddaughter, Danielle Ragsdale and her two sons, Yonnie and Martie; nieces, nephews; brother-in-law, John “Jack” Zimmerer.

Besides her husband and parents, Carol was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Zimmerer.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon Wednesday April 28, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside.

Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

The Funeral will be Livestreamed on the St. Matthew Catholic Church site. Current Covid protocols will be observed, and facemasks are required for those in attendance.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kip G. Voigt

Kip G. Voigt, 57, of Hatley, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 24, 1963, and was the son of Virgil and the late Judith (Pagel) Voigt. On September 10, 1988, he married the love of his life, Christina “Tina” Talley. They were only married for 14 ½ short years. She passed away in May 2003.

Kip always wanted to be a semi-truck driver, like his uncle Tom, and never wanted to do anything else. He landed his dream job with WH Trucking and was very proud of the many awards he earned for his spotless driving record. On April 9, 2007 he began driving for Lintec as a local driver.

Kip was passionate about many things. He was quite the handyman and firmly believed in doing everything right the first time. He took “measure twice and cut once” to a whole new level. He took pride in his apple, pear and plum trees and would share the fruit with family and the deer. His best bud Mya was loved and spoiled by him. Together they would go to Hatley to get gas and stop at Dollar General to get her treats.

In his spare time, Kip loved family get togethers, going camping, fishing and hunting. He was an avid race car fan. Going to the car show in Iola was an annual tradition, and he was really looking forward to going this summer. During the summer he would sit on the patio in his backyard for hours, drinking his coffee, watching the deer in the field, and the eagles soaring in the sky.

Survivors include his dad, Virgil; two sisters, Dawn (Scott) Mijal, and Lori McCluskey; nephew Paul (Samantha); nieces, Amber (Nick), Lindsey (Kyle), Heather and Melanie; girl friend Molly Lang and his best bud Mya.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina, his mom Judy, and brother, Terry Voigt.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Rev. Erik Olson of First English Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:30 until 7:30 P.M. and again Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service, all at the funeral home.

You may leave condolences for the family at helke.com.

Robert A. Zocher

Robert “Buff” Allen Zocher, 60, Athens, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday April 16th, 2021. He was born October 22, 1960, son of the late Hilbert and Shirley(Ziegel) Zocher.

Robert attended Athens High School and was in the Army National Guards. He worked various places throughout his life including, Veritas Steel, K&S, Jahnke Construction and Hurd Millwork. The most recent being for the Athens School District.

Robert enjoyed life and loved everyone he met. Most were known as “Little Buddy.” He enjoyed dartball, horseshoes, beanbags and being around people. He would do anything for anyone and enjoyed being around those he cherished most. He was a very proud father and grandfather. He truly will be missed by everyone. He would not want anyone to forget his favorite line though, “RRRRRR!”

Survivors include his two sons, Joe (Heather Strebig) Zocher and Tyler(Rachel) Zocher and their children Domanic, Blaine and Collyn all of Rib Lake. A daughter, Megan(Jason) Orth of Dorchester and their children Layden, Brynn and Corbin of Dorchester. Special Friend Shari Gajewski, Stetsonville. Two sisters Cheryl(Dennis) Strunk of Athens and Kay(Todd) Roth of Mosinee. 6 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilbert and Shirley Zocher, a brother Kenny “Gov” Zocher, and a daughter in infancy, Bobbi Jo.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at 11 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens. Rev Mark Schwalenberg will officiate.

Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Service will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church site. Burial will be held at a later date.

Irene C. Karlen

Irene C. Karlen, 95, Wausau, died Thursday April 22, 2021 at Our House Assisted Living under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born December 1, 1925 in the town of Stettin, daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Heil) Hack. She grew up living the farm life with her parents and 6 brothers, (3 older and 3 younger – as the story goes). She had the fondest memories of the time spent in the kitchen helping her mother prepare meals and bake the danish and goodies for the many friends and relatives who frequently visited the family farm. The times spent with her Grandpa were very precious to her, as she so often spoke of him.

Irene married Norman Karlen on October 23, 1946 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. They built their home on a beautiful parcel of land down the road from the family farm which now has the sign “Welcome to Marathon”. They raised 4 daughters and Irene was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom until her children were older, when she went to work at Hack’s Diner. She loved being with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up.

Among her favorite things to do were traveling and going on bus tours with Norman, gardening and playing bingo.

Survivors include three daughters, Carol Venske, Wausau, Diane (Dan) Krebsbach, Appleton and Debbie (Joe) Kasmerchak, Wausau; Mom loved her grandchildren Michelle (Bruce) Venske-Fields, Krista (Josh) Venske-Dallman, Troy (Kristy) Lemmer, Todd Lemmer and Chris Lemmer, Heather (Casey) Krebsbach-McGuire, Tiffany (Paul) Krebsbach-Gentile, Tara (Justin) Krebsbach-Nale, Jessica Kasmerchak (Jesse Moon) and Carissa Kasmerchak; Great grandchildren: Alexander and Aryanna Dallman, Kylee Skinner and Taysen Lemmer, Knox McGuire, Henry, Grant and Blake Gentile, Mila and Oliver Nale and Ava Moon; and one sister-in-law, Marchita Hack, California.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Lemmer and a grandson, Eric Krebsbach. Also preceding her in death were her six brothers(anyone who spoke with her knows she had three older brothers: Clarence (Mathie) Hack, Orville (Lorraine) Hack, Alfred (Mae) Hack and three younger brothers: Rufus Hack, California; Harry (Donna) Hack and Joseph (Joan) Hack).

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Thomas Lindner will preside. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Bernie, Paliative Care, the staff at “Our House” for the loving care given to Mom the last three years and for the extra tasty desserts and most recently, Kathy, the Hospice nurse.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert G. Winter

Robert (Bob) G. Winter, 84, passed onto eternal life, April 20, 2021, holding the hand of his beloved wife of 63 years, Faith (Fay).

He was born on October 23, 1936 to the late Chester and Doris (Luedtke) Winter. He attended grade school in Wausau, WI and then moved to San Bernadino, CA with his family where he graduated high school.

Bob came back to Wausau during his high school summer breaks. It was during the summer of 1954, that he met Fay Vladick. They were married in Wausau on April 27, 1957, and would have celebrated their 64th anniversary this year.

He worked at Wausau Insurance for 37 years before retiring.

Bob placed his faith in Jesus Christ. He was an active member of St. Anne Catholic Parish in Wausau, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. He also helped his church with its annual polka fest, delivered baskets to local food pantries, and served as a fish fry volunteer. He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He pitched for the Wausau Bakers, a semi-pro team and played on several baseball, basketball and softball teams throughout the Wausau area for many years.

His love of athletics and competition led him to answer an ad in his church bulletin for a 4th, 5th & 6th grade basketball coaching position at St. Anne’s. “I’d thought I’d give it a try,” he said. He won his first 69 games and finished with a 145-16 record. More than the importance of winning, Bob taught his players fundamentals, discipline, and an unselfish team play. Many of those he mentored went on to become coaches themselves. He enjoyed the meetings and camaraderie his time in athletics brought him. He never stopped coaching.

His family was an important part of his life. He attended as many events of his children and grandchildren as possible. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren play in sporting events and would offer them advice and encouragement throughout each game.

He is survived by his beloved wife Fay, his five children: Daniel (Sheila) Winter, John (Michelle) Winter, Julie (Greg) Heil, Joseph (Michelle) Winter, and David (Melanie) Winter; seventeen grandchildren: Jennifer (Justin) Hess, Mark (Sarah) Winter, Sam Winter, Grace Winter, Zach (Emily) Heil, Kaylee, Meghan, and Allayna Heil, Jacob Stencil, Makenzie, Madeline, Nicholas, and Maxwell Winter, Olivia, Sophia, Victoria, and Magnolia Winter; three great grandchildren: Aiden and Malaina Hess, and Adalynn Wilson Winter. He is further survived by one brother: Terry (Karen) Winter, two sisters: Barbara Stewart and Yvonne (Jay) Mokry, one sister-in-law: Aural Umhoefer and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Doris (Luedtke) Winter; one infant brother, James and two brothers in law: Donald Stewart and Paul Umhoefer.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday April 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Anne Parish in Wausau, WI. Visitation will be at St. Anne Parish from 12:00 – until the time of the service.

The burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Wausau, WI. Memorials can be made to St. Anne Parish, Aspirus Hospice House, and St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, TN.

The Winter family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, care givers, and staff that helped Bob throughout the years. Your kindness and loving care of Bob and our family is deeply appreciated.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com

James H. Horswill

James (Jim) Halbert Horswill (85) passed away Saturday, April 3rd surrounded by the love of family in Mosinee, WI. Jim was born November 14th, 1935 to Halbert (Hallie) and Nellie (Nell) Horswill in Neillsville, WI and graduated from Neillsville High School.

In his early years, Jim was employed as a cheesemaker and was proud to have served in the National Guard for eight years while in Neillsville. Jim moved his family then to Wisconsin Rapids and was employed by Consolidated Papers for eight years. Then, him and Sharon, his wife, were provided the opportunity to take over his parent’s establishment, Horswill’s Restaurant and Bar, back in Neillsville. After four years of running the restaurant and bar Jim and Sharon realized it was unsustainable given Sharon’s multiple sclerosis. Looking for a more suitable lifestyle, Jim and Sharon then managed Clark County Campground at Lake Arbutus in Hatfield, WI. He spent his final 18 years of employment living in Mosinee, WI and working for his daughter and son-in-law’s family business, Blossoms and Bows and retired in 2000. It was then that he enjoyed the summers in Tomahawk, WI at their home on Lake Alice and wintered in AZ.

Jim was a hardworking man who was incredibly handy and his love language was fixing things for others. In Mesa, AZ he was the community handyman and could often be found completing projects and lending a helping hand to those around him. He was the ultimate host and always opened his (and Sharon’s) home for Packer parties. Jim was a family man who will be dearly missed by all who loved him.



He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 65 years, Sharon Horswill,his parents Halbert and Nell Horswill, his brother Donald Horswill, his in-laws, Elery and Ruth Moberg, and son-in-law, Steve Prewitt. He is survived by his daughters Charmaine (Sugar) Prewitt, Mosinee, and Candy (Joe) Gorka, Mosinee; his granddaughters Erin (Bill) Korbisch, Rothschild, Tina (Albie) Kramer, Mosinee, Tanya (Courtney) White, Oak Park, IL and Lindsey Gorka, Stratford; and, his 7 great-grandchildren, Allen, Hallie, Aidan, Lanai, Ellie, Steven and Devin.

The family would like to thank Jim’s absolutely wonderful friends in AZ who lovingly and regularly checked in on Jim while he was battling cancer. He was fortunate to have them close at hand and ready to help in any way possible. We also want to acknowledge both teams of oncology doctors and staff in AZ and WI who showed compassion, concern and care for Jim and our family during his final months, in particular.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 19th at the Mosinee United Methodist Church (MUMC), 607 13th Street, Mosinee, WI. The family will receive friends for visitation at 9 AM. A Masonic service will be held at 11am followed with a Christian Celebration of Life. Pastor Gail Ray from MUMC will officiate the Christian Memorial Service. Masks will be required for all those in attendance.

Sherry L Okrzesik

On Tuesday April 20th, 2021 Sherry L Okrzesik, 63, lost her long, hard fought, battle with cancer with her loved ones by her side.

She was born on January 20th, 1958 in Wisconsin to Harley and Elma (Borchardt) Habeck. She attended D.C Everest High School.

She worked at Federal Mogul as a factory worker. She then worked in retail for Michaels Craft Store and ended her retail and work career as a manager at Dollar Tree in Weston.

On July 8th, 1993 she married James E. Okrzesik and together they raised 3 children; Kurt (Habeck), Hanna Okrzesik, and Joseph Okrzesik.

She is preceded in death by her father- Harley, mother- Elma, son- Kurt, and brother- Don.

She is survived by her husband Jim, her 2 children, Hanna(Jason Woller), and Joe, her grandchild Jackson, sister Dee Dee and cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the cancer team at Marshfield Medical Center who took great care of our wife, mother, grand-mother, sister, family member and friend.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday April, 29th 2021 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield. Visitation will be from 9am-11am with a service to follow at 11am.

