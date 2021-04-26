By Shereen Siewert

After an intense weekend search, volunteers turned out once again on Monday to look for a 17-year-old boy missing since Friday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Cam Besonen is autistic and non-verbal, his family said.

The search is near Paulding in Ontonagon County. Police say hundreds of acres have been searched, a radius that expanded on Monday.

Ground teams are out in the woods Monday. Crews with the Ottawa National Forest are also on hand to provide support, while additional Michigan State Police resources are expected to help in the search Tuesday if necessary.

Police say Besonen was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light blue jeans, attire that is not sustainable for colder weather.

Superior Search and Rescue crews are using drone footage to aid in the search. Police say Besonen is unable to physically call for help.

Police ask anyone with information to call their local police department.

Like this: Like Loading...