WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank will be the naming rights sponsor of the sports complex on Kent Street in Wausau, Peoples State Bank and Marathon County announced today.

Peoples Sports Complex, at 602 E. Kent St., houses 15 athletic fields catering to youth and adult club sports, high school teams and large athletic tournaments. The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry department operates the facility.

“Peoples is the largest community bank in Marathon County, and our founders intended us to act as a supporter and promoter of growth for everyone,” said Peoples State Bank President and CEO Scott Cattanach in a news release. “There is a cost to providing great facilities that make it a great experience, and we are proud to support the Peoples Sports Complex as children and families

get outside and back together.”

The initial term of the agreement is five years, with an option for an additional five years. It also provides for the naming of the championship field and the concession stand.

“This agreement helps offset the costs of operating this sports complex, allowing user fees to remain manageable and providing a benefit to Marathon County taxpayers,” said Jamie Polley, Marathon County Parks, Recreating & Forestry director.

Many clubs and organizations use the Peoples Sports Complex, including MC United Soccer Club, Wausau City Futbol Club, Wausau Area Youth Soccer, Central Wisconsin Adult Soccer, and numerous schools for their games. The complex has also hosted a lacrosse tournament, bike polo tournament and the annual Hmong Wausau Festival.

For more information about renting fields or additional sponsorship opportunities at Peoples Sports Complex, contact the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 715-261-1550 or visit co.marathon.wi.us.

Like this: Like Loading...