Abigail Violet Seehafer, infant daughter of Adam and Emily (Lambrecht) Seehafer of Rothschild, was born on April 21, 2021 at Marshfield Children’s Hospital, and sadly gained her wings on April 23, 2021.

In addition to her parents, Abigail is further survived by maternal grandparents (John and Michelle Lambrecht), paternal grandparents (Michael and Dawn Seehafer), paternal great grandparents (Marvin and Norma Seehafer), aunts, uncles, cousins, and a very loving extended family.

We know she was welcomed into Heaven by the open arms of her great grandparents that have gone before us.

The Seehafer family would like to extend gratitude to the wonderful nurses and staff at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital and NICU for their kindness, support, and care of Abigail in her short, but meaningful life.

Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Ct. Weston. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Todd Mumford

Todd Mumford, 59, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born August 1, 1961 in Wausau, son of the late Gilbert and Lois (Raduenzel) Mumford. On February 28, 1998, he married Patricia (Ziemke) Schultz in Wausau. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2017.

Todd had an extensive work history including, but not limited to, Fastenal, Wausau Homes and Goetch’s Welding and Machine, Inc.

Todd’s passions in life included “fishing for the big one”, assembling models, watching the Minnesota Vikings and spending time with his family, extended family and his dog “Radar”.

Survivors include his daughter, Tania (Allen) Paszek; four grandsons, Zach Paszek, Logan Clancey, Dakota Paszek and Dalton Paszek; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb Paszek and Brynlee Paszek; two brothers, Kim Mumford and his son, Cory Mumford, Pennsylvania and Brett (Alex) Mumford, Wausau; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents. Gilbert and Lois, and his wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Ralph Wiskow and his Aunt Jan.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Dave Mahler will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be livestreamed at 6:00 p.m. on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and Ashley Schilling for the wonderful care and support for Todd.

Memorials may be directed in Todd’s memory to his daughter, Tania Paszek, 301 Gaylee Avenue, Rothschild, WI 54474.

Robert “BJ” Marcell

Robert “BJ” Marcell, 39 Wausau passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home.

For immediate family only the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. There will be a parish vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Social distancing guideline will be observed as well as facemasks required by all who attend.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed thru the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook Page and will be available on the website at a later date.

Tammy Liedtke

Tammy (Rozak) Liedtke age 59, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on April 17, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Born to Leonard and Charlene (Mallis) Rozak on December 27, 1961 the youngest of the family.

Tammy enjoyed her family and friends and had many memories for her and others to hold dear. She enjoyed her time gold mining in Montana, vacationing in Jamaica and Hawaii, singing Paradise by the dashboard lights and she loved her cats.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Mike, siblings Leonard (Skip), (Barb) Cheryl, Debbie, (Jim) Cindy, Jimmy (Jennifer) and Karen (Dan). Also, her mother-in-law Helen Liedtke, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathy, (Puggie) niece Lori, nephew Adam and father-in-law Herb Liedtke.

I wish to thank family, friends and the doctors and nurses that assisted Tammy during her illness. A special thank you to her friend Cindy, Compassus RN Mike and Pastor Roser.

In lie of flowers, donations can be made to Dancy Walkers, who aid local cancer patients.

Tammy wished for a private family service and a celebration of life will be at a later date.

The way that you wander is the way that you chose, the day that you squander, is the day that you lose. Sunshine or thunder, we will always wonder, where the fair winds blow.

Godspeed Tammy, we love you.

Dale D. Clark

Dale D. Clark, 74 of Weston, passed on Monday April 26, 2021 at Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. Dale was born May 12, 1946 in Birnamwood during a snow storm. The son of the late Earl and Julia (Pietz) Clark. On August 12, 1989 Dale was united in marriage to Barbara Robbins at First United Methodist church, Wausau. She survives.

Dale joined the Army in 1964. He was stationed in Germany and loved being a finance clerk. Dale served 4 years. he married his first wife in Germany they had two sons, Dennis & Michael. Dale started working at Wausau Insurance in 1968 in computer operations where he held several different positions including writing procedure manuals. Dale retired ater 34 years. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, playing cards and his fur babies Lucy & Sadie. Active member of Christ Community church. Dale was a member of Birnamwood Darling-Gunderson American Legion Post #341.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; his sons Dennis Matthew Clark, Merrill, Michael Karl (Carren Swift) Clark, Wausau; Sisters, Beverly Tarris, Virginia (Alen) Breyer, Janet (Melvin) Carlson and Vicki (Richard) Schwallach; Brother Wayne (Christy) Clark, and many nieces and nephews & great nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Clark brothers-in-law Harold Tarras, and John Robbins, niece Lari Salls, great nephew Garrett Vander-Grinten.

Visitation will be held on May 1, 2021 at Christ Community Church, 8100 Alderson St., Schofield, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Serivice at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Wilde. Military Honors to follow.

Tamara Rice

Tamara “Tammy” (Scantlin) Rice, 58, of Merrill passed away unexpectedly on Monday April 19, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1962 to Burl and Gail (Swanson) Scantlin of Merrill. On February 21, 1983 she married William “Buck” Rice.

Tammy was employed at Merrill Eagles Club. She was a hard and dedicated worker who rarely missed a day of work and enjoyed socializing with the customers. Tammy loved all her pets. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, and baking chocolate chip cookies. Above all, she was always looking out for her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her son Matthew (fiancé Nicole LaFave) of Merrill; two daughters Hilary of Merrill and Ashley Rice (Cory) of Medford; two sisters, Sherry Scantlin (fiancé Tom) of Wausau and Gloria (Tony) Mattson of Menominee Falls; brother Brent Scantlin (fiancé Kathy Stone). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank the Merrill Police Department, EMT’s, staff at Good Samaritan and Wausau Aspirus Hospital for their prompt responses.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home/Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ronald E. Siewert

Ronald E Siewert, 86, of Merrill, WI passed away Tuesday April 20, 2021. He was born October 21, 1934 to Ervin and Esther Siewert in Gleason, WI. When Ron was in 3rd grade when the family moved to Milwaukee.



Ron always loved the Gleason area and would return to spend summers with his grandparents Gus and Minnie Klingfus, who were very special to him. The day he graduated in 1952 from Washington High, he moved permanently out of Milwaukee and headed for the Northwoods and country living to fulfill his dream of becoming a dairy farmer!



Soon after, he met Belva Nuehring and they were married in Merrill, WI on June 26, 1954.



Before farming could start – he served from 1954-1956 in the US Army stationed in Germany. Belva joined him there and they were able to visit portions of Europe in that area. In 1957 Ron began his career of dairy farming, later buying Belva’s parents dairy farm – farming there and raising their family for the next 30 years. After selling the dairy cows, Ron and Belva raised beef cattle and owned and operated Prairie River Enterprise Custom Sawmilling and Kiln Drying for another 30 years.



Ron and Belva welcomed everyone to their farm home whether it was to work or play, help with the chores, ride the horses, playing cards and games, jumping on the trampoline, making hay, swinging on the rope swing, playing basketball in the haymow, borrowing a piece of machinery, pulling someone out of the ditch or just to shoot the breeze and share a meal with them and their family! Ron and Belva were friends to all who knew them.



Because of his great love of horses – his children and their friends were able to spend many enjoyable journeys on horseback. And we are very grateful that Dad instilled in us a healthy work ethic and a sense of accomplishment in a job well done…whether we wanted to or not!



Ron also had many skills. He was a great problem solver, fabricator, and was able to fix or repair most anything. He enjoyed visiting with others on a wide variety of topics. He gained much of his knowledge about agriculture, forestry and woodworking through reading. He was also a great fan of afternoon power naps!



He said one of the most meaningful things in his life was learning that the answers to mankind’s problems such as sickness and death, and why there are pandemics and social injustice – were found in God’s word the Bible. And for this reason, he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and spent the next 50 years sharing the wonderful promises from the Bible with others …either at their door or on the farm when they came for business or pleasure. He also found much joy in being able to serve as an elder in the local congregation for many years.



One of the promises from the Bible that Ron looked forward to the fulfillment of – right here on earth, is the promise found at Revelation 21:4 “…and he (God) will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”



While his health was declining and during the pandemic Ron was still able to join in his Congregation Zoom meetings as well as connecting over Zoom with his family and friends. He also enjoyed inviting his healthcare workers to see for themselves his hope for the near future at JW.org



Ron was preceded in death by his wife Belva of 59 years on May 15, 2013; his parents Ervin and Esther Siewert of Milwaukee, WI and his grandparents Gus and Minnie Klingfus of Gleason, WI and a cousin Shirley Siewert of Milwaukee, WI and his father and mother-in-law Les & Etta Nuehring of Merrill, WI.



He is survived by his 6 children: Ken (Mina) Siewert of Merrill, WI, Rebecca (Claude) Raasch of Merrill, WI, Jennifer (Donald “Sonny”) Mack of East Grand Forks, MN, Sally (Lee) Wesley of Las Vegas, NV, Elizabeth (Derek) Bickford of Hartford, WI; Ted (Nancy) Siewert of Abbotsford, WI.



Also 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren:

Michelle Lange, Mosinee, WI and sons Mason, Jacob and Riley;Manda (Adam) Norman, Merrill, WI and daughter Austyn; Derrick Siewert, Merrill, WI; Dan (Sara) Raasch, Rothschild, WI;Laura Pringle and son Vincent Merrill, WI; Ellen (Lorenzo) Onofre, Merrill, WI; Savannah (Kevin) Johnson and son Tristan, East Grand Forks, MN; Mitchell Mack, East Grand Forks, MN; Zachary Wesley, Las Vegas NV; Rachel Wesley and daughters Genevieve and Renesme, Las Vegas, NV; Tyler (Jen) Siewert and daughters Avery and Karlee, Abbotsford, WI; Matt (Tory) Siewert, Colby, WI and 2 great-great granddaughters Ava and Laci.



He is further survived by his brother Tom Siewert of Mercer, WI and his children Julie Siewert-Baker and Brett Siewert of Milwaukee, WI and several cousins residing in the US and Canada.



A Zoom Memorial Service will be given by Ken Siewert and will be held on Saturday May 15, 2021 at 1:00pm. Zoom will open a half hour early – at 12:30pm. At 12:45pm a 15-minute photo presentation on Ron’s life. After the Memorial Service there will be another but different 15 minute photo presentation in the Main Breakout Room along with several smaller breakout rooms for others to talk with the family if they wish.



Please email us at:claude.raasch@gmail.com and we will email you a Zoom link to hook up on or a number to just call in and listen in by phone. Call or text Mina Siewert at 715-218-1622 about how to connect by phone. We hope you can join us!



Thank you to the Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, Aspirus Hospice House as well as Interim HealthCare of Wausau for their help in caring for Ron.



In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or donate a book to your local library in Ron’s name.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family.

Dorothy E. Wedemayer

Dorothy E. Wedemayer, 95 of Wittenberg, died on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Dorothy was born on July 19, 1925, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Henry and Mabel (Kolstad) Retzer.

On October 4, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to William Wedemayer in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on October 27, 1997.

Dorothy worked for the Milwaukee Public School District as a teacher’s aide until moving to the Wittenberg area in 1990. She enjoyed watching wildlife, especially birds, tending to her flowers and cooking. Dorothy was an artist and loved to draw. Her most precious time spent was with her family, especially taking care of her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Sandra (Ronald) Lewis of Wittenberg and Scott (Brenda) Wedemayer of Tigerton; grandchildren, Nicholas (Michelle) Kielblock of Tigerton, Dana (James) Daggs of De Pere, Amanda (John) Hunholz, Rachael (special friend Russ Berzinski) Wedemayer, and Scott (special friend, Marissa Detert) Wedemayer, all of Tigerton; great-grandchildren, Jeryn and Devin Daggs, Blakely and Brayden Biskupski, and Hannah Hunholz; one brother, Richard Retzer; and many other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two siblings, Robert and Evelyn, along with many brothers and sisters-in law.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Steve Conrad will preside. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homme Home and Aspirus Comfort Care for the loving and compassionate care given to Dorothy.

Dale ‘Bones’ Brunner

Dale ‘Bones’ Brunner, 68 of Wittenberg, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Dale was born on May 27, 1952 in San Antonio, TX. The son of Edward and Agatha (Erickson) Brunner.

Dale served in the US Army. On June 18, 1983, Dale was united in marriage to Joan Hall in Oshkosh. She survives.

Dale worked as an operator in a quarry grinding stones. He loved leather craft and riding motorcycle with his bike club. Dale enjoyed music. He would often transfer music from vinyl to cassette. Dale enjoyed writing poems and sharing them with his family and friends.

Dale is survived by his wife, Joan of Wittenberg; four children, Lori Burks of Wittenberg, Billy (Lisa) Partridge of Massachusetts, Gina Brunner of Wittenberg, and Shane (Michelle) Brunner of Green Bay; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two siblings, Sandra (Norberto) Adaglio of Westview, KY and Donald (Tammy) Brunner of Oshkosh. Dale is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne ‘Duke’ Brunner.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

