WAUSAU– Aspirus Wausau Hospital has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, Aspirus announced this week.

This is the ninth consecutive year the hospital has been recognized with this honor as one of the top performing hospitals in the U.S. The annual list was published by Fortune.

IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from an evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health.

This year’s ranking of top hospitals also introduces a measure of hospitals’ contributions to community health with a focus on equity developed by a team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“We are very proud to receive an honor such as this after all of the challenges we’ve faced over the past year. It demonstrates the continued great work of everyone involved in our organization,” said Senior Vice President and Aspirus Wausau Hospital President Jeff Wicklander. “This recognition acknowledges our dedication to ensuring residents in our community receive comprehensive and essential health care services along with excellent patient experience.”

For more information, visit 100tophospitals.com/.

