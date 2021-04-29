WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones traded its first round pick to the El Paso Rhinos in exchange for defensemen Jack Boyd and forward Luke Anderson this week during the 2021 NA3HL Draft.

Boyd tallied six assists with the Rhinos last season, according to the Cyclones. Anderson notched four goals and seven assists last season. Boyd is a native of Richboro, Pennsylvania, and Anderson hails from Plymouth, Michigan.

According to the Cyclones:

In the second round, Wausau traded its pick back in October to the Alexandria Blizzard for forward Caeden Phelps. Phelps contributed four goals and five assists with Wausau in 18 games before being traded to Sheridan.

In the third round, Wausau traded the pick back in January to the El Paso Rhinos for forward Pavel Bakhtin. Bakhtin netted five goals and nine assists in 22 games after the trade.

In the fourth round, Wausau traded the pick to the St. Louis Jr. Blues in exchange for a player tender.

“These roster moves will help to build the foundation for the Cyclones 2021-22 season roster. I am looking forward to getting these guys on the ice this fall and getting the most out of their talent,” said Head Coach Colin Bailey.

Like this: Like Loading...