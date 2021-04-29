WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Woodchucks have announced more roster signings for the 2021 season.

Kevin Kilpatrick

Outfielder Kevin Kilpatrick is off to an incredible start at the College of Central Florida, according to the Woodchucks. In 56 at bats, he has 20 hits, six doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI giving him a .357 average. Originally from Stockbridge, Georgia, Kevin played for Redan High School.

Luke Almendarez

In a shortened 2020 season, infielder Luke Almendarez made six starts and appeared in eight games at University of Houston, where he had three doubles and three RBIs, stole three bases and scored four runs. Luke struck his first collegiate home run in March with a 355’ solo shot over the left field wall. Prior to attending the University of Houston, Luke was a letter winner in baseball and football for Round Rock High school where he was named a THSBCA All0Star as a senior and was the 13-6A Defensive Player of the Year at shortstop.



The Woodchucks’ home opener is June 1.

