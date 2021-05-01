By Shereen Siewert

Crews from multiple agencies are battling a wildfire that broke out on Wausau’s west side, as fire danger skyrockets this weekend.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon near Hwy. 29, east of the County Hwy. O exit. Drivers are cautioned to watch for heavy smoke and potential detours until the fire is brought under control.

The fire is one of 19 battled in Wisconsin on Saturday alone.

Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Threats to nearby structures are so far unclear.

Fire danger is very high in Marathon County and has reached critical conditions across much of the state, according to the DNR.

This is a developing story.

