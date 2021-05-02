Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Volunteer to be a Support Line Advocate. The Women’s Community engages volunteers to provide information to callers about safety planning, referrals, community resources and services. Answer the support line, assist and provide support to staff. Training required. Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; flexible. Previous experience is not required; training will be provided. Contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org.

Red Cross: Data Miner. Do you have experience using Power BI for data analytics or data visualization? Are you good at learning and using new technology systems and applications? Do you have experience using or are you interested in learning Skype and Microsoft Teams? Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Lawn Care Needed: KATS (Keep Area Teens Safe). Help needed mowing the lawn, trimming trees and shrubs and planting. Contact Kathleen at 715-298-5053 or 715-370-0083 or director@katsinc.com.

More In-Person, Remote and Virtual Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

United Way Community Baby Shower. Share the link below and purchase needed items from our Amazon Wish List. These items will be shipped to our United Way office and inventoried for Rebecca’s Closet: unitedwaymc.org/amazonwishlist. Or drop off new items from May 3-7 at United Way of Marathon County. See https://www.unitedwaymc.org/ for more information.

Musical Piano Keyboard Needed. North Central Health Care youth hospital is in need of a gently used or new keyboard. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Office Supplies Needed for Marathon County Literacy Council. Copy paper, pens, pencils, notebooks, calculators and highlighters appreciated! Contact 715-679-6170 or mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

