By Shereen Siewert

After a year’s hiatus, the Wisconsin Valley Fair will return to Wausau this summer with a new lineup of entertainment.

Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn announced Monday that grandstand acts are set for the fair, which runs Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 at Marathon Park in Wausau:

Tuesday: Local favorites Boogie & the Yo Yo’z

Wednesday: Roots and Boots tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin

Thursday: Country performer Randy Houser

Friday: Ezra Ray Hart featuring Mark McGrath, of Sugar Ray; Kevin Griffin, of Better than Ezra; and Emerson Hart, of Tonic

Saturday: PRCA Rodeo from the Dakota Rodeo Company

The rodeo is free with fair admission, with reserved seats for the bottom tier of the grandstand available starting June 1.

For other grandstand acts, general seating is free with fair admission with reserved seating available for $25 beginning May 3.

General admission tickets are offered at a discount during May with daily admission at $5 and a season pass for $18. Prices increase June 1. Visit the Wisconsin Valley Fair website for more information.

