Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Renee J. Kell, 45, of Schofield. April 29, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping – repeater

Oniver Padron, 52. May 6, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Andrew J. Wolf, 36, of Wausau. May 6, 2021: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping (3 counts)

Branden J. Becher, 46, of Kronenwetter. May 5, 2021: Child abuse-recklessly cause harm

Wanted: Briana Y. Paquette, 28, of Plover. Warrant issued May 6, 2021: Possession of methemphetamine



Derwin J. Petonquot, 30, of Weston. May 3, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, OWI, possession of THC, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Cassie J. Blaubach, 28, of Wausau. May 4, 2021: Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, OWI

Brock A. Nelson, 33. May 3, 2021: Bail jumping (7 counts)

Desco L. Hines, 44, of Wausau. May 3, 2021: Battery by prisoners

Edward L. Pollard, 42, of Wausau. May 4, 2021: Bail jumping, theft, criminal damage to property

Gazmend A. Shabani, 44, of Wausau. May 4, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs

Jeb S. Savage, 37, of Spencer. April 30, 2021: Repeated sexual assault of the same child (at least 3 violations of first-degree sexual assault), child enticement, causing mental harm to a child, causing a child younger than 13 to listen/view a sex act

James R. Christenson, 44, of Wausau. May 6, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine

Grant R. Hoenisch, 57, of Wausau. May 3, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; possession of THC, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Phantavong Lor, 31, of Wausau. May 3, 2021: Fleeing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, bail jumping (6 counts)

Regina K. Price, 53, of Wausau. May 3, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidating a victim by use or attempted force, p9ossession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Ryan A. Niday, 34, of Wausau. May 5, 2021: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer



WANTED: Shannon D. Wojciechowski, 41, of Kronenwetter. Warrant issued May 4, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater

Sheena J. Fleischman, 31, of Wausau. May 5, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

