

WAUSAU – Wausau residents, the city wants to hear from you!

The Wausau Finance Committee will hold a public information meeting and listening session about the American Rescue Plan from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 12 at John Muir Middle School on Stewart Avenue in Wausau.



“This is a once in a generation opportunity to make millions of dollars’ worth of long-term investments in our community,” said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg in a news release. “We have to make the most of this opportunity and ensure our community is right there with us while we make these decisions.

Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Congress is providing $350 billion in funding for state and local governments. Wausau’s share is $15.7 million but there are some stipulations.

The city is awaiting more information from the U.S. Treasury’s office, but Wausau already knows that eligible uses of the federal American Rescue Plan funds include:

-Revenue replacement for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, relative to revenues collected in the most recent fiscal year prior to the emergency

-COVID-19 expenditures or negative economic impacts of COVID-19, including assistance to small businesses, households, and hard-hit industries, and economic recovery

-Premium pay for essential workers

-Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure

Restrictions on the uses of these funds include:

-Funds allocated to states cannot be used to directly or indirectly to offset tax reductions or delay a tax or tax increase

-Funds cannot be deposited into any pension fund

-Funding must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024



Attendees will have three minutes to share their comments with committee members. Some thought-starter questions to consider as you formulate your input include:

• Where have you seen the biggest economic impact because of the pandemic?

• What does economic recovery look like to you?

• What should we consider as we evaluate and consider programs to use these funds?

If you cannot attend, you can submit comments using the city’s online comment submission form at forms.co.marathon.wi.us/forms/City-Council-Agenda-Item-Form.

