Larry D. Gordon

Larry Duane Gordon Jr, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Wausau Wisconsin.

Larry was born on October 24, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas at Fort Sam Houston Army Hospital to Larry Gordon Sr and Jesse (Benson) Gordon. He lived most of his youth in Wisconsin Rapids along with his siblings, Kurvin, Pam, Twila, and Lilah.

After graduating high school he joined the US Navy. When he returned home from serving his country he worked as a DJ in multiple night clubs and radio stations. Larry was a proud social worker in Phoenix, AZ for many years, and more recently a personal caregiver in Wausau, WI.

He retired last year to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, attending as many sporting events as he could. He began knocking things off his bucket list that included buying himself a Harley Davidson and participating in the Tomahawk Fall ride.

Larry’s hobbies included motorcycle rallies, particularly Harley Davidsons, bowling, wrestling, and 80’s soft rock. He was a die-hard Packers fan, and a drum and bugle corps fanatic.

Larry is survived by siblings Kurvin (Janet) Gordon; Lilah Gordon; Brandon Gordon; and Justin Gordon. He is also survived by his four children, Christopher Pelner Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Amanda (Matthew) Dimock Lake Du Bay, WI; Natasha Kelly Rothschild, WI; and Samantha Gordon Rib Mountain, WI, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many others that called him ‘Pops’.

He was preceded in death by his father Larry Gordon Sr., mother Jesse Gordon, sisters Pam Hart and Twila Perry.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blue Gill Park in Wausau, WI. A luncheon will follow the service at the Baymont Hotel & Suites in Weston, WI.

Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered through the Brainard Funeral Home online.

Robert A. Woller

Robert “Bob” A. Woller, 89, of Wausau, passed away on April 30, 2021, at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Bob was born at home on February 29, 1932, to the late Sigmund and Adela (Kasten) Woller. He grew up on the family farm in the Town of Maine. Bob met Gloria Storm on December 26, 1954, on a blind date arranged by friends. They were married on May 26, 1956, at Grace Methodist Church in Merrill.

Bob was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War and served his country honorably as an MP (military police). After leaving the service, Bob worked at Marathon Electric for 38 years, retiring in 1994.

Bowling, fishing and traveling were some of the things that Bob enjoyed. He traveled to many states, including Hawaii and Alaska, and went on five cruises. He also enjoyed going up north to the cottage for 44 years. Bob was an excellent card player and really excelled at playing cribbage, sheepshead, and pinochle. Bob’s presence will be missed, but his family finds solace in knowing he is at peace with his Lord and Savior.

Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Gloria; children, Beth (Clay) Lindgren of Reno, NV and Amy (Matt) Gewiss of Weston; grandchildren, Steven Witter, Susan (Jonathan) Blumreich; Sarah (Nick Waskow) Witter, Adam (Katelyn) Gewiss, and Rachel (Jerry) Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cali, and Aiden Blumreich, Layla Witter, and Titus Gewiss; siblings; Adeline Fandrey, Clifford (Delores) Woller, and Eunice Berndt; godsons, Daniel Woller, John Woller, and Russell Barttelt; and his sisters-in-law, Dorothea Woller and Donna Woller.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Gail Beth; as well as his siblings, Elsie Jaeger, Raymond, Reuben, Elmer, Lorna Barttelt, Harvey, Loyd, Amos, and David.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1101 Elm Street, Wausau. Pastor Ethan Larson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 1:00 PM until the time of services at the church, with a reception to follow. Observing Covid-19 guidelines is encouraged. The burial of cremains will take place at a later date in the Town of Corning Methodist Cemetery. Live-Streaming and a recording of the service will be available at www.brainardfuneral.com under Bob’s obituary page. Family and friends may also express their condolences there as well.

The Family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at King Veterans Home and Heartland Hospice Care for their kindness and care of Bob.

Donald J. Mathie

Donald J. Mathie was born January 15, 1928 in Wausau to George and Helen (Glasel) Mathie. He passed away on May 3, 2021 at age 93. Don married Louella Riehle on October 7, 1950. They were married for 56 years until her death in 2006. Don worked as a dairy farmer until his son took over the operation in 1990. It was Don’s passion to operate the Mathie Sawmill for over 50 years until his retirement at age 87.

Don enjoyed playing baseball and softball and even sponsored a softball team for many years. He loved deer hunting, fishing, and playing sheepshead with the family. Also, as a member of the United Church of God, Don served as an Elder for many years.

He is survived by one son, Russell (Bonnie) Mathie of Wausau, daughters, Lynne Pahl, Wausau, Rosanne (Greg) Conard of Glendale, WI and Mary Kaye Brown of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, James, Richard, Michael, Laura, Brenda, Michelle, John & Brett; great grandchildren, Ciara, Nicholas, Jacob, Zachariah, Samantha, Sydney, Charlotte, Lily, Violet & Audrey; and 3 great great grandchildren, Maximus, Samuel & Aspyn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louella, son, Mark, 2 sons-in-law, siblings, Eugene, Joe, James, Marcella, Pat, Joan, and Joyce.

Funeral arrangements are with Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Visitation 4-6 pm Saturday, May 8, and Sunday 9 am until the time of service at 11 am all at the funeral home.

We would like to thank the staff at the Mint Café for their friendship and encouragement to him over the years as he enjoyed them as if they were family. And we are eternally grateful for assistance from the many family and friends that helped us with his care and comfort in his final years.

Dolores M. Narlock

Dolores M. Narlock, 90, Wausau, was called home to heaven on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born May 3, 1931, in Wausau, daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Senski) Gesicki. On May 29, 1954, she married Eugene Narlock in Wausau. He preceded her in death February 2, 2005.

Dolores enjoyed baking and cooking. Her chicken dumpling soup and special holiday ham were favorites of her family, and she never attended a family get-together without a plate of homemade cookies in-hand.

Her family was the most important thing to her and she will be greatly missed by her daughter Laurie (Mike) Kutil, Wausau; granddaughters Jessica (Luke) Gilson, Green Bay, and Kristen (Jake) Broeren, Little Suamico; and great-grandsons, Eli, Ben and Calvin Gilson, Green Bay. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

The family would like to thank the doctors and especially the nurses of the Aspirus Wausau Hospital IMC and Palliative Care units. The caring, gentle and compassionate care Dolores received was such a wonderful blessing, and it made a difficult time a little easier and most comforting.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Thomas Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her honor to Good News Project, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Earl W. Schmieden

Schmieden, Earl W., a kind, loving man of faith, passed away May 4, 2021, at the age of 99.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris; parents Arnold and Marie.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary Zarnke (Thomas), grandchildren Matthew (Rebecca), and Alyssa, great-grandchildren Kenzie, Caden, Gabby, Cael, and Oliver.

He was born in Wausau Wisconsin in 1921. He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in the Village of Maine. Earl served his country during World War II.

Through the next 37 years, he simultaneously worked for the paper company and farmed. After retiring at 62, he took up ginseng farming for 10 years.

After residing in Wausau for 96 years he moved to Minnesota to live with his daughter. During his time in Minnesota, he and his daughter enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, spending time with the family, going out to eat and visiting the casino periodically. He was full of life until the very end.

Funeral services will take place at 4:30 PM on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5304 N. 44ths Ave, Wausau. Pastor Dan Sire will officiate.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 PM until the services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date, where military rites will be rendered.

Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to express online condolences or words of remembrance.

Eugene “Gene” Dix

Eugene “Gene” Dix, devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at his residence when he was called to his eternal home by his Lord and Savior on May 4, 2021. He was 78. In life, Gene had worked as a biology and science teacher at DC Everest High School and was a veteran official of many WIAA events.

He was born in Neillsville on June 18, 1942, to the late Earl and Vivian (Peterson) Dix. Growing up in the Marshfield area, Gene attended a one-room country schoolhouse from grades one through eight. Gene graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1960. Throughout his life, Gene maintained a tremendously competitive spirit, which was forged in athletics. While attending Marshfield High School, Gene excelled in Football, Basketball, and Track & Field. After losing one early race during his junior year of high school, Gene went undefeated in hurdle events throughout the remainder of his high school track & field career. In 1959 and 1960, Gene won the state championship two years in a row in both the high and low hurdles. His performances for the Marshfield Tigers were, at the time, Wisconsin Class A State Records, although they have since been retired when the sport changed to metric distance standards.

After completing high school, Gene attended UW-Madison on a full-track scholarship from 1960-1964. For three years, Gene competed in the Big 10 meet, during a time when freshman were not eligible to compete by NCAA Rules. During his collegiate career, Gene set a UW-Wisconsin record for 120-yard high hurdles, with a time of 14.1 seconds. Gene also won the Big 10 Championship in high hurdles at the meet held at Northwestern University in Evansville, Illinois in 1964. He was captain of the track team during his senior year and was awarded a “W” in Track & Field during the years 1962, 1963, and 1964.

In 1967 Gene married Kathleen Cotrone at the First Baptist Church in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Three amazing sons were born to Gene and Kathy: Michael, Mark, and Matthew. The boys added so much love, laughter, and adventure to the lives of Gene and Kathy, who delighted in attending the many football games, track meets, baseball games, wrestling meets, and pop concerts in which the boys participated. Throughout the years of the boys’ athletic participation, Gene was ever-present for his sons as a supportive mentor, a knowledgeable coach, and a proud father.

Gene began his career in education at the Menomonee Falls School District in 1965 where he taught science and coached football until 1968 when he and Kathy moved to Wausau, Wisconsin. There, Gene taught science classes and Advanced Biology for 32 years at DC Everest High School. Gene also served as the head track coach for a few years while at DC Everest.

Following the birth of his sons, Gene made a transition from coaching track & field to officiating high school events for track & field, as well as for cross-country. Gene officiated track and cross-country events for 40 years in the Wausau area and within the Wisconsin Valley Conference. In 1998, Gene was inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame for his outstanding accomplishments in track & field. He was also inducted into the Marshfield Hall of Fame where his track & field records for the hurdle events have never been broken. Gene was given the Distinguished Service Award by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association in 2005 for his many years of officiating high school cross-country and track & field competitions, which included Regional and Sectional events as well as 3 State Cross-Country Championships. He retired in 2000 from teaching, and a few years later from officiating as well so he could spend more time with his family.

As Gene was raising his sons with Kathy, he served as an example to his family, and to many others, of prioritizing and living out his faith in Jesus Christ within his daily life. For many years, Gene taught adult Bible study classes at churches where his family attended. For a time, Gene served as a deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church in Wausau. Also, when the pastor of a small church in the City of Marathon left unexpectedly, Gene was asked to lead the church and served as the head pastor for approximately a year until the congregation could find a permanent pastor.

In 2004, Gene was diagnosed with severe Pancreatitis and was hospitalized from September 2004 until February 2005, between Aspirus Wausau Hospital and UW University Hospital in Madison. His first grandchild Madelyn Leigh Dix was born while he was in a coma at UW Madison. In the midst of great hardship, God graciously spared Gene’s life, and he was able to share in the lives of grandchildren Madelyn, Gabriel and Christian Dix, Abigail Dix, Micah Dix, Jonathan Dix, and Ari James Dix.

Many memories of Gene will forever be connected to the cabin he built in 1972 on Bass Lake near Tomahawk, where he spent countless days with members of his family and many friends. Gene relished the tranquility and solitude of the cabin’s natural surroundings in the north woods, and he frequently referenced them within impromptu lessons about the connection between scientific principles and God’s creation to his children, dear friends from the neighboring cabin, or to anyone else fortunate enough to enjoy vacation time with Gene at Bass Lake. While Gene’s family and friends loved the hours they spent with him at the cabin boating, eating, swimming, skiing, fishing, hiking, hunting, singing around a campfire or just plain relaxing from the pace of everyday life, Gene’s spirit of gratitude to God for providing him with such a special place of rest, recreation, restoration, and worship transcended the activities themselves and left an indelible impression upon all who visited the importance of faith and family in life.

To many, Gene was an amazing teacher and coach. To his family, he was a devoted husband, proud father, and doting grandfather. Regardless of the context for the relationship, all who knew Gene could not mistake his friendliness, his sense of humor, his intelligence and discernment, or his generosity. Moreover, it was impossible to know Gene without recognizing his love for his family and devotion to his God, which guided him throughout his life. Regardless of where God placed him in life, Gene made an impact on the lives of others. Though Gene’s presence will be missed, his memory and legacy will live on with all who knew and loved him.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; his sons, Michael (Alyson), Mark (Emily), and Matthew (Lisa); grandchildren, Gabriel, Christian, Micah, Ari, Sophia, Joseph, Christopher, Violet, Jonathan, Madelyn and Abigail; brother, Richard (Barbara); and his sister, Yvonne (Benjamin).

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his infant son, Steven.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Highland Community Church-Weston Chapel, 6615 Cty Rd J, Weston, Wisconsin. Pastor Jeff Hinds will officiate. Family and friends are asked to go to www.helke.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

Memorials in Gene’s name may be directed to The Inner City Ministry of Cru – Milwaukee, 5511 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208, 414-344-1457. Please go to https://give.cru.org/2582873 to donate.

The family wishes to thank the Hospice Comfort Care and Hospice Services team, Rose, Jamie, Morgan, and Chaplain Will, for their compassionate care for Gene in his final days. They would especially like to thank Kathy Yaeger, your love and kindness will not be forgotten.

Fabian “Buck” Stachowiak

On May 5, 2021, Fabian “Buck” Stachowiak, 91, of Wausau, died peacefully at Mount View Care Center in the Gardenside Crossing hospice following a long illness. His wife was at his side.

Buck was born December 19, 1929, in Wausau. He was an avid baseball fan and played as a third baseman through high school where he bragged that he never once made an error. After high school, his talents took him to the minor leagues. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, as he and his father would listen to the Chicago Cubs games together on the radio. He enjoyed the Brewers but his heart always stayed with the team that his father introduced him to at a young age.

Buck married Dolores Jakubowski in 1951. Together they raised four sons. They were married for 48 years until Dolores passed in 1999.

In 2001, Buck married Mary Knippel of Wausau. They met through their mutual attendance at Catholic masses.

At the age of 18 Buck, was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two years in Korea as a mess sergeant. When Buck returned home, he often served as the family’s primary cook. According to his sons, some dishes were better than others. In 1965, Buck opened the Riverview Drive-In on 6th Street as a summer business.

Buck found a successful career as a salesman for the former Indianapolis Life Insurance Co. He was a district agent where he earned accolades as Man of the Year, Application a Week Club, Blue Vase Award, and many other awards reflecting his outstanding sales records. He was awarded many family vacations from his employer because of his success in the field.

Buck liked visiting casinos where he played a mean hand of poker. He also found enjoyment listening to polka music and spent summers at church picnics dancing with Mary. He loved travelling and was always planning where he and Mary would cruise to next. He became an Elite Member on Princess Cruise Lines because of his frequent travels and he loved the cruise ship’s buffets.

Buck is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary Stachowiak (Knippel) of Wausau; sons Fabian (Mary) Stachowiak, Stettin; Michael Stachowiak, West Jordan, Utah; Scott Stachowiak (Kevin Kraus), Long Island City, N.Y.; stepchildren Bob Knippel, Wausau; Kathy Froehlich (Randy), Rib Mountain; Ann (Gary) LaPorte (Gary), Kronenwetter; Joe Knippel (Sherry Lynn) Wausau; Monica (Andy) Lukas, Brookfield; and Laura Sherman, Watertown. He also is survived by his grandchildren Crystal (Gary) Greicar, Grafton; Melissa (Brad) Van Zeeland, Freedom; Mark Stachowiak, Boise, Idaho; and sister Mary Ann Weinberger, Appleton.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores and his son Mark.

The family would like to express their overwhelming gratitude for the excellent and loving care that Buck received when they were finally unable to continue doing so on their own. The entire staff at both Golden Age Nursing Home in Tomahawk and Mount View Gardenside Crossing Unit in Wausau provided superior care for Buck as he neared the end of his life and the family is eternally grateful for the compassionate care that they were able to provide.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:30 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Wausau, with Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce presiding. Visitation will be Monday, May 10, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 N. 6th Street, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The service will be live streamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page and will be available for later viewing on the website.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

John A. Bowers

John Allen Bowers, 82 of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Autumn Lane Family Care, Birnamwood.

John was born on July 19, 1938 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The son of Clarence Bowers and Gladys Payne.

On November 28, 1967, John was united in marriage to Judith Stip in St. Paul, Minnesota.

John was a “story teller” that would have been married to his wife for 54 years this coming November. John enjoyed baking and traveling.

John is survived by his wife, Judy; known children, William (Cheryl), Rick (Sherry), Robin, Renee (Scott), Sandra (Scott) and Jeannette; several siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Rita, and one brother.

Per his wishes, John’s family will have a private gathering at a later date.

John didn’t always make the best decisions but we have learned from them to be better.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...