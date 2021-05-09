Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Help Distribute Food in a Safe Way. The Neighbors’ Place is seeking volunteers to register food pantry guests and prepare grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Shifts are approximately M, T and Th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and W from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Some inside and outside work, depending on the job. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966, extension 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Join the IDEA group! The Monk Botanical Gardens Board of Directors has just developed an Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity & Accessibility (IDEA) Committee and are seeking passionate community members to participate. They want this committee to represent the entire Wausau area. Contact 715-261-6309 or info@monkgardens.org.

Give Compassion During Crisis. The Women’s Community Hospital Victim advocate provides the support needed at the hospital or police department. This is in-person to support a victim. Training sessions are required for this role for those 18 years old plus. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or Allie@womenscommunity.org

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Marathon County Literacy Council General Supply Needs. Bottled water, soda, k-Cups, toilet paper, paper towels, dawn and Lysol. Contact 715-679-6170 or mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

Items Needed for The Women’s Community Shelter. Toilet brushes (with holders), small trash bins, shower curtain liners and hooks, dish bins, small fans and lamps. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information and to arrange delivery.

Wanted: Adult Bikes. The Neighbors’ Place program, Wheels Again, is a bicycle-refurbishing program. So take your old bikes down from the garage rafters and donate, to share with someone in need in your community. Contact 715-845-1966, extension 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

