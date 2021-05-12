WAUSAU, Wis. – IncredibleBank, a $1.7 billion financial institution with 15 branch locations in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, has announced the appointment of Janene Ball as the bank’s Home Loan Processing Manager.

In her new position, Janene will be responsible for planning and directing IncredibleBank’s home loan processing activities which includes overseeing operational risk and regulatory compliance.

Prior to joining IncredibleBank, Janene held managerial positions in lending and loan operations at Connexus Credit Union and People’s State Bank.

Sarah Napgezek, Senior Vice President of Loan Operations at IncredibleBank said, “Janene Ball is a highly accomplished individual with enormous talents and experience in consumer and home lending. Janene’s capabilities will bring an important dynamic to our home lending department that will result in furthering the bank’s commitment to customers and operational excellence.”

