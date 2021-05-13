(WAUSAU)-Have you always wanted to go on a bike ride with the Mayor? Well, now’s your chance! As a kick-off to National Bike to Work Week (May 17-23), the City of Wausau Bicycle &Pedestrian Advisory Committee will host the annual “Bike to Work with the Mayor”event on Monday, May 17, 2021, with Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

The ride will begin at 7:30a.m.at Marathon Park(at the Marathon Junction concession stand)and end at City Hallat about 7:45a.m. You also have the opportunity to start your ride a little earlier at four designated starting points around the city(times are approximate):

North:Gilbert Park (7:15 a.m.)

South:Rib Mountain Cycles (7:10 a.m.)

East: 1500 Grand Ave –old Kwik Trip Store (7:15 a.m.)

West:Trek Bike Store (7:20 a.m.)

Ride leaders will be at each starting location and will pedal to Marathon Park to meet up with the Mayor; the full group will then cycle to City Hall.The ride will occur rain or shine and members of the media are invited to join in on the fun!

May is designated as National Bike Month, which is meant to celebrate biking as transportation, recreation, and important to our well-being.

Like this: Like Loading...