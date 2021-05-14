By Shereen Siewert

The Kroger Family of Companies, which operates thousands of grocery stores nationwide including Pick ‘N’ Save, will keep mask requirements in place, company officials said Friday.

Customers are still required to wear masks when visiting any of the company’s locations. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans on Thursday.

“At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks,” reads a statement issued by Kroger in response to Thursday’s new guidance.

Kroger is also offering a one-time $100 payment to employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

