Wausau, Wis. – With warm weather finally within reach in north central Wisconsin, gardeners are gearing up to get outdoors and start planting. But growing flowers, shrubs, vegetables and trees in this cool climate can be a challenge, even for the most experienced gardener.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14 Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes gardening experts Nick Schultz and Marissa Ashbeck for an annual look at the best gardening practices in the area. Schultz, a Portage County master gardener, and Ashbeck, horticulture and grounds manager at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau, will offer advice and answer questions from listeners about making the most of the growing season.

Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 with their questions during the program or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

