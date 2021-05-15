By Shereen Siewert

One person is in custody following a shooting on Wausau’s west side that left a 45-year-old man critically injured, police said.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Michael L Turner.

Michael Turner booking photo

Officers were dispatched at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 15, to the area of South Fifth Avenue and West Thomas Street for a report of a shooting in the roadway. As officers were responding, the victim drove from the location of the shooting to the Tobacco Outlet on Third Avenue in Wausau to as for help.

Officers and emergency crews treated the victim for multiple gunshot wounds before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Wausau Police say the victim was parked on the road in the 1000 block of South Fifth Avenue when Turner allegedly drove up to the man, got out of his vehicle and shot the alleged victim as he sat in his vehicle.

No passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, police said.

Turner’s vehicle was located at about 10 a.m. in Marquette County after an attempt to locate bulletin was issued to other law enforcement agencies. After a high-risk traffic stop, Turner was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail. He was alone at the time of his arrest.

Police say the alleged victim, who is in critical condition, knew his attacker.

The Wausau Police Department is referring preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon to the Marathon County District Attorney’s office. A probable cause hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Monday.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

