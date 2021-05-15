By Shereen Siewert

Police and rescue crews responded Saturday to a report of a shooting on Wausau’s west side.

Crews were called at about 8:45 a.m. to the Tobacco Outlet, 1041 S. Third Ave., Wausau, for a report of a man who was shot. Rescue workers initially staged at a location about one block away until police secured the scene.

Initial reports suggest one person, a male, suffered two gunshot wounds and was lying in the parking lot at Tobacco Outlet. Unclear is whether the man was shot at the store or at another location. There’s no word yet on the severity of his injuries.

Police, in a “press release” posted to Facebook but not sent to members of the press, said a suspect is in custody but have declined to comment on the victim’s condition.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

