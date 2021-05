Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

William L. Kounanis, 66, of Cary, Ill. May 19, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer

William A. Maclin, 30, of Wisconsin Rapids. May 20, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, bail jumping

Vonzell V. Williams, 43. May 19, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Tylor J. Becker, 22, of Wausau. May 19, 2021: Battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Scott G. Denzin, 57. May 13, 2021: Theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000

WANTED: Shaine M. Spiller, 49, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued May 14, 2021: First-degree reckless homicide, manufacture or deliver heroin, manufacture or deliver narcotics, bail jumping

Terrell D. Covington, 23, of Wausau. May 17, 2021: False imprisonment, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct

Trent E. Howard, 27, of Stratford. May 13, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs

Tyler C. Lemma, 33, of Schofield. May 13, 2021: Battery to an emergency rescue worker, disorderly conduct

Ryan P. Cronce, 43, of Wausau. May 19, 2021: Stalking, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order

Ross A. Johnson, 47, of Edgar. May 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime, resisting or obstructing an officer

Michael J. Lehmann, 31, of Wausau. May 13, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia



Rob P. Bohman, 46, of Marshfield. May 13, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED: Trey L. Emerich, 25, of Wausau. Warrant issued May 17, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping

Hannah J. Siemers, 26, of Mosinee. May 17, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Pedro J. Lopez, 37, of Wausau. May 14, 2021: Bail jumping

Jed M. Travis, 40, of Wausau. May 13, 2021: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

Randolph Jack, 51, of Chesterland, Ohio. May 19, 2021: Theft between $10,000 and $100,000; arson of property other than building

Jimmy Kuy, 20, of Wausau. Child enticement-sexual contact, second-degree sexual assault of a child – repeater

Jonathan S. Kreig, 35, of Mosinee. May 13, 2021: Forgery, resisting or obstructing an officer

Jonathon R. Churkey, 31, of Greenwood. May 20, 2021: Burglary

Justin J. Secord, 21, of Mosinee. May 20, 2021: Second-offense OWI, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, bail jumping

Kris L. Woller, 51, of Wausau. May 13, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, operating while revoked

Marty T. Ottman, 25, of Weston. May 13, 2021: Bail jumping

Jasper L. Ingalls, 21, of Wausau. May 18, 2021: Battery, possession of cocaine, operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, bail jumping

Jacob G. Ring, 29, of Wausau. May 14, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater

Jacob A. Deppe, 35, of Schofield. May 19, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct

Elizabeth E. Cappel, 38, of Wittenberg. May 13, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

David H. Morris, 43, of Weston. May 14, 2021: First-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer

Daniel L. Jaje, 45, of Wausau. May 13, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Adam M. Dupleasis, 38. May 17, 2021: Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to religious property, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; theft, bail jumping



Alex Lor, 21, of Saint Paul, Minn. May 13, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Anthony T. Clar, 38, of Wausau. May 17, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia

Barbi L. Metzger, 37, of Wausau. May 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC

Brittnie A. J. Ligenza, 26, of Stevens Point. May 19, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer

WANTED: Connie Ayala, 28, of Milwaukee. Warrant issued May 18, 2021: Bail jumping

WANTED: Daniel C. Petroski, 25, of Wausau. Warrant issued May 19, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, retail theft

Steven L. Jones, 62, of Oshkosh. May 13, 2021: Burglary

Maverick J. Weyer, 23, of Mosinee. May 20, 2021: Battery, bail jumping, retail theft, disorderly conduct

